Youngstown Council rejects street department workers’ request for jobs by seniority

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council agreed Wednesday to reject what members of the street department union thought was a tentative contract agreement.

Before the city council meeting, council members heard from Assistant Law Director Dana Lantz, who recommended they reject the contract.

It was Mayor Tito Brown who explained the one issue. The union, Teamsters Local 377, wants seniority to determine the daily decisions on what jobs are done.

City officials argue they never agreed to that.

“Management has a right and I ask council — never give up that right where we can decide what needs to be done for the operation and the service of the citizens of Youngstown,” Brown said.

“All’s it is, they’ll pick — the workers will pick their classification by seniority,” said Sam Cook, with Teamsters Local 377. “It takes an extra two to three minutes. They have five foremen for 30 employees down there. It’s not time-consuming. It can be done.”

Union officials said they have a document signed by Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian agreeing to the jobs by seniority issue.

They said if the city reneges on the deal, they’ll take it to court.