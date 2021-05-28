Youngstown council reconsidering $48K payment for demo of old Anthony’s on the River

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council is reconsidering paying $48,000 for the demolition of the former Anthony’s on the River building.

An ordinance will be considered at council’s next meeting on Wednesday night to pay for the demolition of 15 Oak Hill with funds from the city’s Demolition Fund.

The building was torn down last August after inspectors discovered bricks were falling off the facade and the fire chief declared it an emergency.

Council had previously voted to withhold paying the $48,000 cost of the demolition, but in August, the mayor said he and the law director were looking at their legal options to have the bill covered as a “moral obligation.”

The owners of the building later sued the city for demolishing the building without letting them know. They demanded the costs of the demolition.

The building on Oak Hill Avenue was owned by Two Bridges, which is held by Ronald Eiselstein and Chris Prater.