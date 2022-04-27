YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown council member whose ward includes the scene of Tuesday’s fatal shooting is calling on police and the administration to find new ways to address the problem of street violence in the city.

Seventh Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak says the violence is leaving residents angry and scared. She’s pleading with Mayor Tito Brown and others to reach out to other communities, as well as state and federal law enforcement for ideas.

“People that are innocent could get hurt. Children are walking to school, playing outside, and it’s not fair. We do have to continue trying, but the reality is there are more good people than bad people in the city. This is a community problem, and we need a community solution.”

Adamczak says residents need to see more public statements from police and the administration, even if it’s to admit they need help solving cases and finding new solutions.