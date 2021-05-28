Youngstown council considers objections to liquor permit renewals for 3 bars

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council is considering resolutions objecting to the renewal of liquor permits for several city bars that have been deemed problematic by city officials.

The bars listed include Downtown Circle on W. Federal Street, All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue and Torch Club on Salt Springs Road.

The resolutions would request hearings be held on these liquor permit renewals in Mahoning County by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control Commission.

According to the resolutions, the bars have operated in disregard of laws and local ordinances, interfering with public decency and peace in their neighborhoods.

Torch Club Bar and Grill was recently the site of a mass shooting that left two dead and three wounded Sunday.

All City Sports Bar has been boarded up since it was declared a nuisance by the city. The bar was the scene of a November 2018 homicide and at least two other shootings, and large crowds would often gather there, police said.

Additionally, police made several arrests outside the bar and neighbors complained about noise, litter and parking from the overflow crowds at the bar.

All City remains closed, but this would ask that the owner not be able to renew the liquor permit.

Downtown Circle may serve alcohol, but it is a convenience store that also sells liquor.

Council will consider the resolutions at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.