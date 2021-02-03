Youngstown council approves pay raise for finance director, Glenwood Ave. study

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council approved Wednesday a pay raise for the finance director and a study for improvements on Glenwood Avenue.

Finance Director Kyle Miasek’s salary will increase from almost $84,000 to $96,000. It takes effect in 30 days.

The Glenwood Avenue study was unanimously approved.

A pay raise proposal for the city’s law director was taken off the agenda. Mayor Tito Brown said they want reorganize the entire law department, and they want to wait until that time to adjust pay.