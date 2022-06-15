YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown City Council Wednesday evening held its regular meeting virtually as a precaution after an email last week threatened to hunt down councilmembers with an AR-15.

At the meeting, council voted 6 to 1 to reject using $250,000 of American Rescue Plan money to develop a neighborhood park plan.

It did, however, approve using $2.4 million of ARP money to help people access health and social services and another $150,000 of ARP money to support the Vibrant Valley Health Equity Project.