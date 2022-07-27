YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At Wednesday’s city council meeting, the vote was made to authorize $10.5 million of ARP money to go toward park property improvements.

The improvements will include playground upgrades, equipment improvements and new park constructions.

Councilman Mike Ray said the city held community meetings last summer to get feedback from residents on what they would like to see improved in the parks.

“We allocate the funds based on what the citizen’s input was,” he said.

Ray said the parks are an important part of the communities in Youngstown and they need improvements.

“We know the parks systems are very well used. We know we need to improve them. I know the side of town I represent, my parks are deficient and I think the pandemic really brought that to light,” he said.