Youngstown cops take gun during domestic violence arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Monday morning took a gun out of a West Side home while arresting a man on a domestic violence charge.

Police were called about 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Oakwood Avenue for a reported fight with a gun. When they arrived, a woman told them that the father of her two children as well as the one she is carrying had choked her, punched her in the stomach and threatened her with a gun.

The woman said the man, later identified as Sayquan Ragland, 21, of Youngstown, ran into the basement then ran to Mahoning Avenue, where he was found by police.

Officers searched the basement and found a loaded .22-caliber pistol, reports said, which they took for evidence.

Ragland was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of domestic violence. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.