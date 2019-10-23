Youngstown cops report finding gun while arresting man on domestic violence charge

The victim said her boyfriend became upset when she said she did not want a gun in their home because she is pregnant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police arrested a man on a domestic violence charge after they say he fought with the mother of his child because she did not want a gun in their home.

Elliot Hymes, 39, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said officers were called about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday to Hymes’ home in the 3200 block of Powers Way. When they arrived, they reported finding his girlfriend, who told police that she had argued with Hymes because she is pregnant with his child and did not want a gun in their home.

The girlfriend said she had found the gun recently, reports said.

Reports said the girlfriend had dried blood on her mouth and scratches on her neck.

Police found Hymes walking in the area of Windsor and Lenox avenues and a .380-caliber handgun next to a tree.

Reports said Hymes has a previous aggravated robbery conviction.