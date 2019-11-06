Youngstown cops report finding gun, marijuana after early morning chase

Michael Donley, Jr. 29, is in the Mahoning County Jail on gun and drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police reported finding a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a large amount of marijuana following a chase that ended in a South Side backyard early Wednesday.

Michael Donley, Jr. 29, is in the Mahoning County Jail on gun and drug charges after he was arrested about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in a backyard of the 2600 block of Buckeye Circle.

Reports said Vice Squad officers on patrol spotted a car driven by Donley make an improper turn from Poland Avenue onto Shirley Road. When they tried to pull it over, it failed to stop and drove away, reports said.

At one point, a pair of officers riding in another unmarked car had to evade the car Donley was driving when it drove at them head-on, reports said.

Reports said Donley pulled in a dead-end at Valerie Street and Allegro Avenue and ran from the car. Officers ran after him and caught him in the backyard, reports said.

Police retraced the path Donley took when he ran and reported finding a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun. When Donley was searched, police said they found $1,667 cash.

Inside the car, police also reported finding seven large bags of marijuana, 30 packs of marijuana seeds and 39 painkillers.

The chase is the second police had in less than 12 hours. Tuesday evening, a woman who was leading police on a chase crashed on Market Street, sending four people to the hospital.

Police said the woman is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center and charges are pending.