Youngstown cops report finding gun, crash, crack while serving warrant

Two men were arrested during a warrant served at a South Side Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said officers serving a search warrant at a south side Youngstown home found guns, drug and cash.

About 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, police searched the home and reported finding a 9mm handgun, $1,525 cash, seven bags of crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Also found at the 333 W. Myrtle Ave. home were 10 pills, reports said.

Taken into custody on drug charges were the homeowner, Joseph Haskins, 22, and Tyrell Simms, 26, of West Earle Avenue.

Both men are in the Mahoning County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.