Youngstown cops find stolen gun during arrest

Crockett was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Saturday at Erie Street and Elbertus Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police found a stolen handgun while arresting a man late Saturday on the south side of Youngstown.

Kevin Crockett, 32, of Hilton Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin and receiving stolen property.

He was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Saturday at Erie Street and Elbertus Avenue.

Reports said police were called by someone who said there was a man in dark clothing wearing a white hat holding a trash bag and carrying a gun in the neighborhood around Erie Street and East Judson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man matching the description, later identified as Crockett, at Erie Street and Elbertus Avenue. When officers asked Crockett if he had a gun, reports said he appeared very nervous before answering yes.

Police searched Crockett and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in his pants pockets as well as a bag of heroin and a bag of marijuana.

The trash bag was full of clothes, reports said.