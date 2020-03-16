Youngstown cops find loaded gun in downtown parking lot

Youngstown police also found marijuana and two loaded magazines in the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a gun, two loaded magazines and marijuana just after midnight Sunday in a car that was in a downtown parking lot.

Devon Martin, 22, of Tyrell Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Reports said officers were checking downtown parking lots because of complaints of people drinking when they saw a car in a lot at North Hazel and West Federal streets with the lights on. The car had been there for several minutes, reports said.

Reports said officers checked and found Martin in the driver’s seat smoking a marijuana cigarette and a woman was in the passenger’s seat.

While searching the vehicle, police found a 9mm pistol in a pocket on the back of the passenger’s seat, which was unloaded and two loaded magazines in the glove box, reports said.

Also inside was a large bag of marijuana and a scale, reports said.

Reports said Martin admitted the gun was his and said he paid $215 for it a pawn shop.

The woman in the car was not charged, reports said.