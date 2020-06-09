Youngstown cop is a big hit with stickers

Youngstown police officer Greg Tackett Tuesday gives some stickers Tuesday to some kids who were watching as Tackett responded to an accident at East Ravenwood Avenue and Rush Boulevard (WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman).

Officer Greg Tackett said he takes the stickers with him everywhere that he goes, and they're quite popular

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police officer Greg Tackett was already having a busy day when he responded to help at an accident Tuesday afternoon at East Ravenwood Avenue and Rush Boulevard, but he quickly got a lot more helpers.

Tackett, who patrols a South Side beat, spotted a crowd of children, and before walking over to his colleagues, he walked over to the kids and called out, “Who wants stickers?”

The answer was unanimous: “Me!”

Hackett passed out the stickers, which are replica police badges, to the children, who all thanked him.

“I’m the police now,” one exclaimed.

“I’m the po-po,” said another.

Tackett said he takes stickers with him everywhere he goes, and he also gives away a lot. He said Tuesday he was on the verge or running out.

“They’re very popular,” he said.

Police Chief Robin Lees said most of the officers on afternoon turn are young and have kids themselves, so they always are on the lookout to do something nice for kids when they run across them.

He also said even an act such as stickers helps build trust with kids, their parents and the neighborhood.

“It’s all a part of community policing,” Lees said.