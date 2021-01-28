Youngstown considers spending on study, water lines and law director’s salary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council next Wednesday will consider spending additional money on two of the city’s major roads and two of its major employees.

Council will consider spending $30,000 on a study to improve Glenwood Avenue from Mahoning to Shields in Boardman. Another $105,000 will replace water lines on Front Street. It’s part of the overall downtown improvement project.

Council will also vote to increase the pay of the finance and law directors from $83,900 to $96,500 per year.