Mayor Tito Brown said if approved, the plan would save the city money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council will decide Wednesday if the city should take steps to operate its own health insurance plan.

Mayor Tito Brown said the plan will start with vision and dental insurance for city employees.

The proposed ordinance asks council to create what would be called a “self-insurance fund.”

The idea is that insurance companies aim to make profits and self-insurance will save the city money.