YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown manufacturer wants to spread its message of success.

Trivium invited Congressman Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, to tour the facility Thursday. He saw how the company takes aluminum discs and turns them into aluminum bottles and aerosol cans for many major companies.

Trivium has over 300 workers and expects through attrition and retirements to have 40 openings this year.

“Today we got workforce challenges. We’ve got skyrocketing inflation, and the way these folks have built a culture of taking care of their people, I think a lot companies can learn a lesson from,” Johnson said.

Trivium also expects to put $30 million into the Youngstown facility over the next two years.