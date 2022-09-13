YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local company is joining an effort to educate young people about the wide range of career opportunities in manufacturing and break the “negative stigma” around manufacturing jobs.

Trivium Packaging in Youngstown is participating in Manufacturing Day with its program called “The Foundation for Generations: Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow.” It’s a celebration of the manufacturing industry from its early days to future endeavors.

Trivium plants in Bloomsburg, Pa., Conklin, New York, Roanoke, Virginia, Weirton, W. Va., and Youngstown will participate. Activities will include plant presentations with question and answer sessions around manufacturing and career paths, plant tours, and family and children’s activities like arts and crafts.

The annual event is held on the first Friday in October. This year, that is Oct. 7.

Trivium Packaging makes recyclable, metal packaging for leading brands and has 60 locations worldwide. It employs close to 7,500 people with sales of $2.8 billion.

Manufacturers are looking to fill 4 million high-skilled, high-tech, and high-paying jobs over the next decade.