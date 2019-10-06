Youngstown companies collaborate on special beer for Zombie Crawl event

The beer is called "John Young Apple Ale," and it incorporates White House Fruit Farm's apple cider

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Brewing Company and Youngstown Clothing Company have collaborated on a special beer for Youngstown’s Zombie Crawl.

The beer and the special label, designed by Youngstown Clothing Company, will be available at participating bars during the event on October 26. It will also be at the B&O Station from noon to 8 p.m. that day.

“We are so thrilled to be working with Youngstown Clothing Company on this Collaboration, and to jump in on Downtown Youngstown’s Zombie Crawl made perfect sense,” says Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, co-owner of Penguin City Brewing Company. “It’s so Youngstown!”