YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Breast Cancer Awareness Benefit happened Sunday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It was at Wick Park in Youngstown. Community members gathered for a remembrance walk to help raise awareness for breast cancer.

They honored loved ones lost to breast cancer, encouraged those who are still fighting and embraced those who have won their battle.

People walked around Wick park twice to show their support.

“Show them some love, you know, trying to make some positive noise in our community, raise awareness for breast cancer and just fellowship out here today,” said event organizer Anessa Davenport.

A “Posted Up in Pink Jam Session” with music followed up the walk until 6 p.m.