YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family gathered to support a local man fighting cancer.

The benefit for Carl Farina happened at Westside Bowl in Youngstown on Sunday.

His loved ones raised money to help pay for Carl’s battle with esophageal cancer.

Carl’s family and friends said this outpouring of love and support means everything.

“He’d do anything for anybody in the drop of hat, in the middle of the night — he’s a protector, he’s like a big brother,” said family member Becky McCaskill.

There was a raffle, live music, bowling and food. All proceeds went to Carl and his family.