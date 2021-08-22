Youngstown community raises money to help 10-year-old’s mother put her to rest after shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown community came together Sunday to raise money for 10-year-old Persayus Davis-May who was killed early Wednesday morning.

Their hope is to raise enough funds to help her mother put her to rest.

The Stop The Violence Rally was held earlier Sunday at Miss Daisy’s in Youngstown. People had to pay in order to attend the event.

All money raised went directly to Persayus Davis-May’s family.

Those at the event took a nonviolence ride through the city past all the places where there has been gun violence.

“All of us gathered here today are here to say, ‘Stop the violence.’ We’re not going for it no more. It’s just that simple. We’re tired of it,” said Pete Johnson, rally organizer.

The ultimate goal of the event was to come together as a community to help Persayus’ mother bury her daughter.

It also served to shed a light on violence in the city.