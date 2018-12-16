Youngstown community opens up at vigil for lost children Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - People gathered in the Christ Centered Church on Saturday to remember the five children who died in a Youngstown house fire on Parkcliffe Avenue Sunday.

It was not an easy day for Nahjae Page, 9, the best friend of the oldest of the five children, Aleysha Rosario.

"She was caring, helping. She always apologized when she did something wrong," Nahjae said.

She was one of about 50 people who attended the vigil , which was less than a block away from where the fire happened.

Community leaders, family and loved ones gathered to remember the victims, pray and start the healing process.

"It's always heartbreaking when you think of what could have been," said 6th Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis.

Penny Wells is helping the family organize fundraisers and deal with finances.

She said about $11,000 has been donated to help pay for the funeral expenses.

"There's been just an outpouring of love from this community and what they've donated," Wells said.

Before the end of the night, Nahjae shared her favorite photo with Aleysha. She also had a message for her friend.

"I miss you and I wish you could come back, and I love you."

A spaghetti dinner is being held on Tuesday at Flambeau's Live on Market Street to raise funds for the family after this tragedy.