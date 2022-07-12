YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown community and surrounding areas are invited to come out and pick blueberries, for free.

The Youngstown Community Blueberry Patch is located at 4019 Erie Street. For years, it was an empty lot, and the Boulevard Park Block Watch wanted to transform it into something that the community could use.

“We spent a few years trying to figure out what we could do with it and to make it a community facility,” said Mary Danus, project manager and secretary and grant writer for the Boulevard Park Block Watch.

In 2019, more than 100 blueberry bushes were planted. Now, the blueberries are ripening and the project managers and volunteers want people to come out and pick them.

“It brings together people in an area so that people in the neighborhood can gather together in a comfortable green space, and they can share diverse backgrounds and shared experiences among neighbors,” Danus said.

The blueberry patch was able to be planted thanks to an AARP grant that the Boulevard Park Block Watch received. The Block Watch also plans to create a pocket park in the area right behind the blueberries.

This year, a net was put over the blueberries to keep them safe from animals.

“We’ve had blueberries for a number of years, but the birds enjoyed them, and by the time we got there, they were gone,” Danus said.

So far, the net has helped to preserve the blueberries and allow them to grow.

Danus said this is a great addition to the community. She wants people to come out and pick the blueberries before they go bad.

The blueberry patch is open and free for anyone to come and pick, and there are small baskets available as well.