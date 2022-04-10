YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the community came together Sunday to pass out candy and spread some positivity.

The drive-thru Easter event was held at Mooney High School. Bags of candy and chocolate were handed out to cars that pulled up.

Some students were there and of course the Easter Bunny.

“We need to show people that not everything that happens in Youngstown has to be negative, has to be violent, whatever, that there can truly be unity in the community,” said Cherry Robinson.

The event was a collaaboration with the Youngstown Police Department, Mooney High School, Giannio’s Candy and South side recycling.