YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New and expecting parents were able to get some free supplies for their soon-to-be newborn today.

The Drive-Through Baby Shower took place Saturday afternoon at the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown.

Parents drove up to the stations where they received supplies like diapers, rattles and wipes.

Director of Minority Health Golie Stennis said how important the need was for Saturday, one example being when people started showing up.

“We had one car at 8:30 a.m. waiting for us to get started, and that says to me that people need help. They need help, and this is what we do as agencies around the community comes together, gets things together,” said Stennis.

Along with the supplies, parents also received information from various agencies.

This was the 10th year the event was held.