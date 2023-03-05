YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Youngstown community came together to support a local woman’s family after she was killed in a car crash in Mercer County.

Thirty-year-old Brittany Strickland died in the crash in East Lackawannock Township on Valentine’s Day. Family and friends held a spaghetti dinner benefit at E&B family restaurant in Youngstown today along with a 50/50 and raffle. The restaurant owners are close to Strickland’s family and wanted to help any way they could.

“It means the world to us,” said Kelly Edwards, restaurant co-owner. “We’ve known them forever and they didn’t even ask — we offered. They’re good people.”

The proceeds will go to Strickland’s funeral costs and help her fiance with the care of her six children, the youngest who is just a month old.