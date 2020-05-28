Youngstown Community Center’s doors still open to everyone in the area

The center offers daily activities, clothing and toy giveaways, youth programs and more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Community Center is open and looking to help community members.

Tiarra Lewis, program director for the Youngstown Community Center, said the center at 1413 Belmont Avenue has been open since January and offers daily activities, clothing and toy giveaways, youth programs and more.

“We do yoga, we do meditation, exercises. We’re going to have an exercise room operating when we get all our equipment in, whatever they need from us,” Lewis said.

They also serve breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, for free and have a food giveaway every Thursday.

Lewis said anyone can take advantage of the services.

She said now that many people are not leaving their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she wants community members to know they can still come there.

“We just need them to come, so they can support us, so we can support them,” Lewis said.

The center is also working with returning citizens who have misdemeanors on their records to help them find housing and employment.

Lewis said the center is owned by a man named David Cowen. She said he also owns other facilities, including one in California and a school in Nigeria.

The center plans on taking its members on trips to its other facilities and locations once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The center is open to anyone of any age and from any area. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can find out more information about the center on their Facebook page.