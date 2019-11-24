Youngstown community center gave free turkeys and a free dinner

The McGuffey Center wants people to know they are here not just during the holidays but all year long to help the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community center on Youngstown’s Eastside wants neighbors to know they are up and running and ready to help.

There were free turkeys and a free dinner at the McGuffey Center on Saturday. They passed out nearly 120 turkeys for people who had signed up.

They also gave away free canned goods that were generously donated by their donors and sponsors.

Event planner Charmaine Phillips says they want people to know they are here not just during the holidays but all year long to help the community.

“I felt there was a need not just on Thanksgiving, but everyday if we could just be thankful everyday for the small things and the big things,” said Phillips.

The free Thanksgiving dinner also fed almost 200 people.