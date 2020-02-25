Youngstown community center debuts after-school event series for students

The events are designed to give area students something positive to do

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McGuffey Centre in Youngstown hosted its first monthly after-school event on Monday, where free haircuts and manicures were offered.

It’s the first in a series of free monthly events for area students that are scheduled for the rest of the school year. The events are designed to give the kids something positive to do.

The McGuffey Centre chose hair and nails because it’s what the kids were talking about in the neighborhood.

“We try to tailor our events to what the youth want and what the community is looking for at that time. All the kids are going to school, and we’re all about going to school, so we thought about helping them out a bit by doing the hair and nails,” said McGuffey Director Shaleen McRae.

Other events planned include lessons on healthy eating and an aerobic dance and cheer seminar.

For more information on the series, visit McGuffey’s website.