Youngstown community celebrates with its holiday parade

After the parade, the downtown Christmas tree was lit and there were fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Before the Youngstown holiday parade began Friday evening, city officials were expecting 10,000 people to show up.

When it was over, they think their estimate was close. People were lined three and four deep along Federal Street.

“Extremely a lot of people. A lot of people in the parade and then a lot of people come to watch the parade, and this is Youngstown, Ohio, so we’re not letting the weather stop us. I’m energized about it today,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

The West Branch band was one of the 15 bands that performed. That’s the most bands to march in a Youngstown Christmas parade.

“And that was one of the things that was missing is that we needed those bands, so the Home Savings made that possible where they go ahead and support each band,” said Downtown Coordinator Terill Vidale.

A Home Savings donation of $1,500 a band was an incentive for more participation.

“It was fun to walk up and, he was saying, oh you can hear the bands bouncing off the buildings. It sounds gorgeous. It’s just a great night. A lot of fun,” said Tammy Lindholm of Brookfield.

Eastern Gateway Community College had one of the largest floats.

Youngstown’s St. Patrick Church was also represented. There was Jacob Harver and his pedicab, Kalyndra Shafer, the 2019 Miss Greater Youngstown Italian Fest, and the Ohio One Corporation with the Youngstown Skyline on the side of its van.

“Fantastic show. We come every year. We came one year before my son, and now we come every year just for him. Every year it gets bigger,” said Rob Lancey.

Ladder 22 of the Youngstown Fire Department was one of the last entries, but the very last one was reserved for Santa.

Immediately following the parade, the downtown Christmas tree, which they’ve been trouble keeping together, was lit. Then, the evening ended with fireworks.