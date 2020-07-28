Youngstown committee discusses questions concerning Chill-Can plant

Although ground was broken for the West Coast Chill Can facility four years ago, residents haven't seen any cans yet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the commitee that oversees tax abatements for new economic development in Youngstown say they’re getting a lot of questions concerning a long-awaited project on the city’s east side.

Although ground was broken for the West Coast Chill-Can facility four years ago, residents haven’t seen any cans yet. Construction on the site has been slow lately, even though developer Mitchell Joseph has said he hopes production can begin later this year.

Tuesday, members of the city’s Tax Incentive Review Commission met virtually. Several say they are getting a lot of calls and emails from people wondering what’s happening there.

“They want to interact with those that are involved, and that’s my suggestion is, can we put on a public forum that helps address all the questions, concerns, even the skepticism about the West Coast Chill-Can plant?” asked Jonathan Bentley, of the Youngstown Human Relations Commission.

Members suggested that because of social distancing concerns, they would try to set up a virtual event people can log into. They also said they would reach out to the developer to have him join the discussion and answer questions.

Tuesday, the committee also discussed ways they can get local companies to hire workers from the city.

