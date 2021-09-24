Youngstown coffee shop hosting outdoor artisan market

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, a fairly new coffee shop on Youngstown’s west side will host what it calls Craft by Common Goods.

Common Goods Studio already sells all sorts of handmade and local artisan goods, but this weekend, they’ll have more than 50 vendors for you to shop.

The owner of Common Goods, Sheri Bodo, said she wants to create a sense of community for both entrepreneurs and neighbors.

“There’s an enormous different type, just kind of how like in Common Goods there is everything from $12,000 tables to $3 socks. It’s kind of the same way. We have somebody who does really great tie-dying for women, kids and young adults. We have somebody who makes bagels… literally something for everyone,” she said.

The event will be right across the street from Common Goods in the churchyard at the corner of Bears Den and Canfield roads. It will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free for everyone and your coffee from Common Goods will be 10 percent off.

This will be their last summer market, but there will be another market for the holidays.