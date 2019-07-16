Youngstown Clothing Company selected as official souvenir provider for Canfield Fair

The Canfield Fair will be held from August 28 - September 2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Clothing Company will be selling merchandise during the 173rd annual Canfield Fair as the “official souvenir provider.”

The merchandise can be purchased on-site during the event. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Mahoning County Agricultural Society.

Canfield Fair Foundation board member Tony Parks explained that the foundation is excited to partner with Youngstown Clothing Co. because the company represents what the fair is about.

“Our fair is about community and we are thrilled to have a trusted partner like Youngstown Clothing Company to help us spread our message about the rich history of this beloved tradition,” Parks said.

Youngstown Clothing Company founder Matt McClure is proud that his business will get to contribute to their community in a positive way.

“There aren’t many other things in our community with more history than this,” McClure said. “We are extremely excited about this opportunity and plan to produce some awesome designs that pay tribute to the big fair.”

To learn more about Youngstown Clothing Company, visit its website.