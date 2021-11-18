Youngstown CityScape recognizes 2021 Beautification Awards winners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday evening, Youngstown CityScape recognized 12 people and organizations for their efforts in restoring parts of the city.

The Beautification Awards were given out at Concept Studio downtown. About 50 people showed up.

Among the awardees were the group that put together the Robinson-Shuba statue and the YSU students who painted a mural along an Andrews Avenue wall.

Several homeowners were also recognized. Sue and Gary Sexton for turning their yard on Redondo Road into a butterfly garden and Darla Ballinger for the meditation and relaxation sanctuary she created behind her house on West Boston.

“I do Tai Chi back there, I have tea back there, I hold hands back there, I hug people back there. We take walks back there and sometimes I do ‘wine-o-clock’ back there,” Ballinger said.

Also recognized was Bob Barko for his work on the State Theater Block Project and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation for its renovation of the former Carmelite Monastery.

The full list of winners is below. There were four categories: business, institutional, community and residential.

Business

— Lady Buggs Farm, 536 Carroll Street

Institutional

— “Handshake for the Century” Memorial Sculpture at Wean Park – Eric Ryan, Ernie Brown, Eric Planey and Associates

— Andrews Avenue Mural – YSU Art Students & Prof. Dragana Crnjak, YSU Art Department

Community

— Land Bank Neighborhood Association Pollination Project – Mahoning County Land Bank, 721 E. Avondale Avenue

— Bob Barko, Jr., Steeltown Studios, Leadership Mahoning Valley – State Theatre Block Project, 213 W. Federal Street

— YNDC, 1810 Volney Road

— Youngstown Community Blueberry Patch, Mary Danus, 4019 Erie Avenue

Residential

— Lucy Boyd, 2212 McCartney Avenue

— Sue and Gary Sexton, 269 Redondo Road

— Carol Morris, 34 Upland Avenue

— Jerry and Linda Martin, 2247 Volney Road

— Darla Ballinger, 486 West Boston Avenue