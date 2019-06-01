Youngstown CityScape invites you downtown to help plant flowers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is the 23rd annual Streetscape, where you can help spruce up Youngstown.

Flowers will be planted throughout the city.

Organizers encourage community members to come to Federal Street and get involved.

“We really join together as a community,” said Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape. “We invite the community to come downtown, roll up their sleeves, pull some weeds, put some mulch down, plant some flowers.”

You can volunteer from 9 a.m. to noon. Food and drinks will be provided after.

If you can’t help Saturday, donations are always welcome.