YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown CityScape recently acquired a new property to continue their work.

The purchased the property that held Briel’s Flowers and Greenhouse on Belle Vista Avenue.

The nonprofit is looking to continue revitalizing Youngstown at their newest location, and they say they are thankful for their donors who helped make this building purchase possible.

They also say more information about what they’re using the building for will come next week.