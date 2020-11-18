Youngstown CityScape announces Beautification Award winners

This year, 20 awards were given in three categories

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown announced the winners of its 14th annual “Youngstown CityScape Beautification Awards” in a virtual event Tuesday, November 12.

This year, 20 awards were given in three categories including Residential, Community and Business.

Winners in the Business category were:

  • Westside Bowl

Winners in the Community category were

  • Oak Hill Neighborhood Association
  • First Unitarian Universalist Church
  • Helping Hands Ministries

Winners in the Residential category were:

  • Ms. Cynthia Rickard
  • Mr. Felipe Soto
  • Mr. Juan Torres
  • Ms. Sarah Fenton
  • Mr. Norm Cappitte
  • Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Lisa Demain
  • Ms. Patricia Coney
  • Mr. Richard Poole
  • Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Dorphine Peace
  • Ms. Betty Myers
  • Mr. Eric Jones
  • Ms. Mary Crock
  • Mr. and Mrs. George and La Phaun Bennet
  • Mrs. Nancy Heck
  • Mr. Simon and Mrs. Florin Ciuhulescu

“Each year, we recognize the effort, creativity, and pride that those in the community display with their property. It may be a multi-million dollar development or simply an exceptionally beautiful lawn in a neighborhood. CityScape’s awards are a way for us to recognize the energy in our city and say ‘thank you’ to others who are committed to making a difference in helping Youngstown look inviting” said Sharon Letson, Executive Director of Youngstown CityScape.

