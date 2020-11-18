Youngstown CityScape announces Beautification Award winners

This year, 20 awards were given in three categories

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown announced the winners of its 14th annual “Youngstown CityScape Beautification Awards” in a virtual event Tuesday, November 12.

This year, 20 awards were given in three categories including Residential, Community and Business.

Winners in the Business category were:

Westside Bowl

Winners in the Community category were:

Oak Hill Neighborhood Association

First Unitarian Universalist Church

Helping Hands Ministries

Winners in the Residential category were:

Ms. Cynthia Rickard

Mr. Felipe Soto

Mr. Juan Torres

Ms. Sarah Fenton

Mr. Norm Cappitte

Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Lisa Demain

Ms. Patricia Coney

Mr. Richard Poole

Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Dorphine Peace

Ms. Betty Myers

Mr. Eric Jones

Ms. Mary Crock

Mr. and Mrs. George and La Phaun Bennet

Mrs. Nancy Heck

Mr. Simon and Mrs. Florin Ciuhulescu

“Each year, we recognize the effort, creativity, and pride that those in the community display with their property. It may be a multi-million dollar development or simply an exceptionally beautiful lawn in a neighborhood. CityScape’s awards are a way for us to recognize the energy in our city and say ‘thank you’ to others who are committed to making a difference in helping Youngstown look inviting” said Sharon Letson, Executive Director of Youngstown CityScape.