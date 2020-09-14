Youngstown city water customers can now pay bills in person

Water Department offices inside City Hall have re-opened to the public five days a week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you prefer paying your Youngstown City Water bills in person, .you can now start doing that again.

Water Department offices inside City Hall have re-opened to the public five days a week.

They had been closed the last six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will need to wear facial coverings and have their temperatures taken, and only five people are allowed in the lobby at one time.

