The closure is due to recently reported cases of COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Water Department is closing its walk-up customer service area located in City Hall.

The closure is due to recently reported positive COVID-19 test results.

The closure will begin Friday, Jan. 29, and will continue through Friday, Feb. 5. During this period, customers can call 330-742-8749 or visit www.youngstownohio.gov/water for service.

The customer service area will reopen Monday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.