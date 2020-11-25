Youngstown City Schools, teachers union reach tentative contract agreement

It's the first time in seven years that both sides have come to a tentative agreement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative contract agreement for the first time in seven years.

The Youngstown Education Association still has to approve the tentative contract.

“The YEA is glad to have a tentative agreement to present to our members,” said union president Larry Ellis. “Our goal is to always work with the administration to produce a fair agreement for both sides while creating a high-quality learning environment for our scholars.”

After union members take a vote, details of the agreement will be released.

“When I became the CEO for the Youngstown City School District, I knew we needed to do more for our teachers,” Justin Jennings said. “Too many were getting trained in Youngstown and moving on to other districts. We have dedicated, highly-skilled educators in Youngstown and I want them to stay here. I think we’ve reached a fair and equitable agreement that I hope will do that.”