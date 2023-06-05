YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The superintendent of the Youngstown City Schools, Justin Jennings, has resigned.

School Board President Tiffany Patterson says Jennings verbally informed her Monday that he is resigning June 30 “for personal reasons” and he was going to submit it in writing later that day.

In 2019, Jennings took the position of CEO while the Youngstown City Schools district was under state control. He became superintendent on July 1, 2022, when the state returned control to the locally elected school board.

We’re working to gather reaction and will be updating the story throughout the day.