YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The expected snow Wednesday is changing the timing of Youngstown City Schools’ food distribution.

The food will be passed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. instead of the normal 2 to 5 p.m.

Families can pick up their meals at the same eight locations:

East High

Chaney High

Paul C. Bunn

Volney Rogers

Martin Luther King

Harding

Wilson

Williamson