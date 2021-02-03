Youngstown City Schools praises counselors for flexibility during remote learning

Counselors at the district haven't seen their students in person for almost a year -- but that doesn't mean they've stopped serving them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s National Counseling Week and Youngstown City Schools wanted to thank its counselors, especially after adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda Yosay, chief of Student Services, thinks counselors have dramatically shifted their workflow because of the pandemic.

She said the team has worked hard to maintain relationships with students in spite of remote learning.

“Everyone has had to shift and adjust to that, but our counselors probably more than anyone because they do watch out for the social and emotional needs of the student, and that’s much more difficult to do when you’re doing it on a Zoom call and/or if the child does not log in for their Zoom lesson.”

Yosay said counselors also support families, teachers and administrators, contributing to fun events like a car parade earlier this year for Taft Elementary students.

She said the district is fortunate to have a counselor in every school building.

Yosay stressed the biggest worry for counselors this year has been when students don’t log in for their remote classes.

She encourages any Youngstown City Schools family who needs support to reach out to their principal and they’ll be connected with a counselor.

Yosay said counselors haven’t seen an increase in the students’ needs, but those needs have changed because of the pandemic. The needs are individualized for each student and different for each school level.

“At the elementary level, sometimes it’s just making sure that the children will feel connected when they’re at home, and not seeing their friends, and not being in school and things like that,” Yosay said.

She said the district’s high schoolers are more concerned with reaching all of their graduation requirements.