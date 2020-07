Veteran bus driver Derrick R. Cathey has been with the YCSD since 1991

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City School District announced the new transportation director.

Veteran bus driver Derrick R. Cathey, who has been with the YCSD since 1991 has been appointed to lead the transportation department.

Cathey is a 1977 graduate of The Rayen School.

Cathey is very active in the community, holding roles as a youth football and basketball coach. He is also been an active voice for YCSD employees and students.