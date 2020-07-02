Youngstown City Schools planning for online-only schooling this fall

CEO Justin Jennings is working on getting devices and internet for every student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools is planning to move to online-only schooling this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Justin Jennings confirmed the plan on Thursday. He said his plan is to get every scholar a device and every household internet through the CARES Act funding.

He stressed that the district plans to start in the fall; school officials may move back to in-person schooling later in the year. This is based on what happens with the state’s COVID-19 numbers.

Later today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to release his plan for the reopening of schools. WKBN will have updates on that announcement, as well as more information from Jennings on Youngstown’s plan on WKBN and WKBN.com later this afternoon.

