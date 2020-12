It will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Schools Board of Education will be hosting a virtual parent meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15.

It will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

It is planned as an open discussion for any concerns parents may have.

The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. You can log in using the information below:

https://youngstown.zoom.us/j/9330749122?pwd=MThXZkliNHBJTTlhMC 9WeTJMOCtoZz09

Meeting ID: 933 074 9122

Password: Success