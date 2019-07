The event will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at East High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents and community members can meet the incoming CEO for Youngstown City Schools.

The district is holding a meet and greet with Justin Jennings.

He’s taking over for Krish Mohip, who decided not to renew his contract.

The meet-and-greet event will be held at East High School (474 Bennington Ave.) from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Refreshments will be provided.

Jennings officially takes over on August 1.