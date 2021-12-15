YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District will move to a remote learning model for the four days leading up to winter break.

According to the district, it is because of a significant number of quarantine cases due to exposure to COVID-19 as well as positive COVID-19 cases. Cases are across all buildings and departments, including the food service and central kitchen, which has created an inability to properly feed on-site or distribute on-site safely, according to a news release.

“We appreciate our scholars, staff and community cooperation during this challenging time. Our team is prepared to provide a quality remote learning experience for all scholars, and families are encouraged to make sure their children attend school each day from home,” said Chief of Staff Jeremy Batchelor.

Specific directions about the remaining days ahead of the break are outlined below:

Wednesday, December 15 :

Normal school day

All staff and scholars report to the district

IMPORTANT: ALL SCHOLARS MUST TAKE HOME THEIR IPAD OR CHROMEBOOK and any necessary student support and/or learning materials.

Thursday, December 16 :

NO SCHOOL for SCHOLARS (THE YCSD VIRTUAL ACADEMY WILL STILL BE IN SESSION).

(THE YCSD VIRTUAL ACADEMY WILL STILL BE IN SESSION). ALL EMPLOYEES must report to their assigned building at their regularly scheduled time.

Teachers will have the day to plan and prepare for four days of live remote instruction. All teachers and scholars will adhere to their regular bell or master schedule each day during the remote instruction.

Teachers will create Zoom links and send them to the scholars before the end of the day on Thursday. Please use the REMIND software program to send the Zoom links to scholars.

YCSD Virtual Academy Teachers will follow their normal schedule.

Friday, December 17 – Wednesday, December 22 (four instructional days) :

LIVE REMOTE INSTRUCTION for scholars

for scholars Scholars will adhere to their regular bell or master schedule each day.

Teachers will have sent scholars the Zoom links using REMIND.

Teachers will take attendance as normal.

ALL STAFF (except for bus drivers) MUST work from home.

After School: High School only

Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22

● All scholars and after-school teachers should continue to work (REMOTELY)

Note: YOU Care Clinics at East HS and Chaney HS will be open until December 17 during normal business hours.

