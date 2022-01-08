YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is moving back to remote learning.

Remote instruction begins Tuesday and will continue through January 14.

The district also went remote before the holiday break due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, students are asked to prepare to bring home their Chromebooks or other electronic devices to aid in their remote learning. Attendance will count during the remote instruction period.

After the holiday on Tuesday, January 18, students will return to their campuses for regular in-person instruction.

Youngstown Rayen Early College High School scholars should check the school’s web page, social media outlets and Remind program to stay up to date on transportation and attendance information as the Youngstown State University schedule impacts them, and the YSU schedule is not remote.

The Food Service Department will supply two days’ worth of breakfast and lunches for scholars to take home from school on Monday. Scholars’ families will also be submitted for two days of PEBT payments through Jobs and Family Services for missed school meals.

For those scholars enrolled in after-school enrichment, supper meals and snacks will be sent home on Monday evening with scholars in attendance.

Choffin Career and Technical Center adult education will operate as usual. In addition, Choffin firefighting program seniors will still attend the Public Safety Academy at Choffin during their regular hours and will be provided transportation.

Some staff members will still attend in-person training on January 12 while others will attend professional development sessions virtually. The school board committee meetings will still be held on Tuesday, January 11, starting at 5:30 p.m.